Whale’s Tale Tall Ship Sailing Adventure

The Ocean Institute is offering a Whale’s Tale Sailing Adventure onboard its tall ship Spirit of Dana Point on Saturday, March 4 & Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. From “Devil Fish” to “Friendliest Whale,” explore how time and discovery has shaped man’s perception of the magnificent gray whale.

Participants will enjoy an exciting tall ship sail and gain new insight on man’s evolving relationship with the ocean and the whales that travel our California coastline. The cruises are being offered in conjunction with the Institute’s participation in the City of Dana Point’s Festival of Whales celebration.

Cost is $60 adults (18-54), $50 seniors (55+) and active duty military with ID, $40 for children ages 4-17 and includes admission to the Ocean Institute. For additional information, call (949) 496-2274 or visit www.ocean-institute.org. (Members receive a 10% discount.)

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.ocean-institute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274

Jim Graves