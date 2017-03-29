What’s Happening In April 2017 At SeaWorld

SEAWORLD APRIL 2017

What’s happening right now at SeaWorld : The SeaWorld Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival (weekends in April) is about to set sail, with more than 100 local craft brews, more than a dozen wines and nearly 60 food samples with cuisine representing France, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to Latin America, Polynesia and Asia. New items this year include Wild Boar Pappardelle Pasta, Pork Belly Pizza and Coca-Cola Snow with popping boba.

Park description :

Spread across 190 acres on beautiful Mission Bay Park, SeaWorld is known for spectacular animal shows, interactive attractions, aquariums, rides and education programs for all ages:

Animal exhibits include Explorer’s Reef™ featuring interactions with shark pups, ray, and cleaner fish; Turtle Reef, 280,000-gallon turtle aquarium, interactive game, touch-screen turtle map and ride; Shark Encounter ® with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter ® with more than 350 penguins representing five species; and Wild Arctic with polar bears, beluga whales and walruses.

with nearly a dozen species of sharks; Penguin Encounter with more than 350 penguins representing five species; and Wild Arctic with polar bears, beluga whales and walruses. Shows include Sea Lions LIVE, a hilarious sketch-based comedy show starring California sea lions Clyde ® and Seamore ® ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales. During construction at the park’s killer whale stadium (for the debut of the new Orca Encounter in summer 2017), an interim Killer Whale Presentation is being offered to guests daily.

and Seamore ; and Dolphin Days, featuring bottlenose dolphins and pilot whales. During construction at the park’s killer whale stadium (for the debut of the new Orca Encounter in summer 2017), an interim Killer Whale Presentation is being offered to guests daily. Rides include Manta®, a multi-media, double-launch coaster; Journey to Atlantis®, a wet and wild water coaster; and Shipwreck Rapids® water raft ride.

Hours and location :

Interstate 5, exit SeaWorld Drive. Park hours vary by season; check website

Tickets :

Admission for ages 10 and older is $93; for ages 3–9, $87; children under 3, free.

More information :

SeaWorldSanDiego.com or (619) 222-4SEA

