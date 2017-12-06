The Wind Ensemble Performs a Full Spectrum of Wind Ensemble Music at Saddleback College

The Saddleback College Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas, will present a full spectrum of wind ensemble music on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. The performance includes: Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (arranged by John Moss), Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition (transcribed by Erik Leidzen), Saucedo’s Shooting Stars, Giovannini’s Sonatina for Band, Gould’s American Salute (transcribed by Philip Lang) & Grundman’s Japanese Rhapsody.

Tickets are $10 general admission; $7 students/seniors (presale only). Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback’s Instrumental Studies Department is privileged to have some of the finest musicians of the Pacific Symphony as its instructors. The department has hosted master classes by distinguished violinists such as Martin Chalifour (principal Concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and professor at USC), Professor William Fitzpatrick (Chapman University), Haroutune Bedelian (UCI), Guillaume Sutre (UCLA), Movses Pogossian (UCLA), Martin Beaver (Colburn Conservatory), Eric Silberger (internationally known soloist), Henry Gronnier (Colburn, CSULB), and Lina Bahn (USC). The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Ensemble tackle some of the most difficult pieces such as Verdi’s and Brahms’ Requiems. Dr. Kouritas is also teaching violin, viola and chamber music and has performed recently several violin recitals. Recently, he was honored to work with Carl St. Clair in the Ithaca Conducting Masterclass. In June 2014, he was selected by the Baltimore Symphony to work in a master class with Gerard Schwarz (former Seattle Symphony’s Music Director).

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

